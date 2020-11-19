Pakistan detainee at Kutch facility dies after testing positive for Covid

This is second death of a Pakistani national at the JIC this month.

A Pakistani national detained for allegedly crossing over to the Indian side of the Indo-Pakistan border in 2014 died Thursday at the Joint Interrogation Facility (JIC) in Bhuj, Kutch, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ashiq Ali Sadik Ali died at 12.27 am on Thursday, hours after he was rushed to GK General Hospital in Bhuj town on Wednesday, police said.

According to details of an accidental death case registered at the ‘B’ Division police station in Bhuj, Ashiq was rushed to the GK General Hospital after collapsing on the JIC premises at 2.30 pm Wednesday. He died hours later while undergoing treatment, ‘B’ Division police added. His Covid-19 test returned positive. Ashiq was mentally unsound.

“Besides his mental illness, he also had some respiratory ailment. He was taken to hospital after complaints of breathing difficulty. He died early this morning. His body will be sent to Jamnagar for postmortem,” PH Lagdhirka, police inspector of the JIC, told The Indian Express.

Police said that Ashiq was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) after he allegedly crossed over into India near Rapar in eastern Kutch on March 31, 2014. Rapar police formally detained him and he was shifted to the JIC.

This is the second death of a Pakistani detainee at the JIC in Bhuj. On November 4, 50-year-old Riyaz, a native of Kantiyar village in Muzaffargarh district in Punjab province of Pakistan, died after being admitted to GK General Hospital following difficulty in breathing. He was caught in 2016 for allegedly illegally crossing the Indo-Pakistan border near Rapar.

