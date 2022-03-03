Pak assures all action to ensure free flow of Fazilka drain: MEA

Pakistan has assured India that “all necessary actions” will continue to be taken to ensure free flow of Fazilka drain into the Sutlej, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The assurance was given during the117th meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC), held March 1-3 in Islamabad.

The PIC comprises Indus Commissioners of both countries. The issue of hydropower projects was also discussed during the meeting, where the Indian side conveyed that all its projects are “fully compliant” with provisions of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, the MEA stated.

“During the meeting, technical discussions were held regarding ongoing projects, including Pakal Dul, Kiru and Lower Kalnai. The Indian side underscored that all its projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Treaty and provided technical details in support of its position,” the ministry said in a statement. “The Commission discussed the exchange of hydrological and flood data.”

The statement said, “Both sides discussed the issue of the Fazilka drain, and Pakistan assured that all necessary actions will continue to be taken to ensure the free flow of Fazilka drain into the river Sutlej.”

The development is significant as blockage of Fazilka drain in Pakistan’s territory has led to large-scale accumulation of untreated water in Indian territory.

“The meeting was held in a cordial manner. Both Commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to interact more frequently in an attempt to resolve issues through bilateral discussions under the Treaty,” the statement said. The next meeting of PIC, the MEA stated, will be held in New Delhi “on mutually convenient dates”.

P K Saxena, Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters, led the Indian delegation.

As per provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, the two Commissioners are required to meet at least once every year, alternately in India and Pakistan. The last meeting of the Commission was held on March 23-24, 2021 in New Delhi.

According to provisions of the treaty, all water of the eastern rivers (Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi) amounting to around 33-million-acre feet (MAF) annually is allocated to India for unrestricted use and water of western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab) amounting to around 135 MAF annually largely to Pakistan.

Under the treaty, India has been given the right to generate hydroelectricity through a run of the river projects on the western rivers subject to specific criteria for design and operation. It also gives the right to Pakistan to raise concerns on the design of Indian hydroelectric projects on western rivers.