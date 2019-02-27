Pakistan Army treated me well, says IAF pilot in fresh video

Hours after claiming that Pakistan had captured two Indian Air Force pilots, a Pakistani defence spokesperson said that they had only one Indian pilot in their custody. A fresh video released by Pakistani official media showed the pilot saying that he is being “treated well by the Pakistan army”.

The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement objecting to “Pakistan’s vulgar display of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.”

“It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return,” the statement said. India-Pakistan LIVE News Updates

Pakistan’s defence spokesperson said that the pilot was being treated “as per norms of military ethics”. In the latest video, the pilot is heard saying he is “very impressed” by the treatment meted out by the Pakistan Army. When asked, the pilot refuses to divulge details of his hometown in the video.

The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that one MIG-21 has been lost and one pilot is missing in action. The government said it is “ascertaining” claims by Pakistan that the pilot is in their custody. An earlier video released by the Pakistan Army shows the pilot identifying himself.

The Indian government has said Pakistan had used its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side earlier today in response to India’s counter-terror operations against Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in a pre-dawn IAF strike in Balakot Tuesday. Pakistan’s attempts were foiled successfully, the MEA said, adding that one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by IAF.

The MEA later summoned acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to lodge a strong protest at the “unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India, including violation of the Indian air space by Pakistan Air Force and targeting of Indian military posts.”

“This is in contrast to India’s non-military anti-terror pre-emptive strike at a JeM terrorist camp in Balakot on 26 Feb 2019,” the MEA statement read.