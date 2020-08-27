Pak appeals to India to let Sikh devotees attend Jyoti Jyot prayers for Guru Nanak at Kartarpur

Kartarpur Corridor is currently closed from the Indian side due to the pandemic. (File)

A MEETING of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) was held at Lahore Wednesday to review arrangements for the Jyoti Jyot prayers of Guru Nanak at Kartarpur, which will be held on September 20-22.

Guru Nanak’s Jyoti Jyot (death anniversary prayers — Guru Nanak is believed to have passed away on September 22, 1539), is of immense importance at Kartarpur, which is believed to be the final resting place of the Sikhism founder.

These will be the first Jyoti Jyot prayers held after the Kartarpur Corridor was opened last year to commemorate Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary, facilitating Indian pilgrims to visit Kartarpur gurdwara.

The Pakistan gurdwara body on Wednesday urged Indian government to allow pilgrims from the Indian side to participate in the Jyoti Jyot prayers after the opening of the Corridor.

In a statement, PSGPC said, “On August 26, a PSGPC meeting was held at Lahore. Arrangements for preparation of Jyoti Jot Gurpurb at Kartarpur Sahib starting from September 20 were reviewed. PSGPC urged Indian government to allow Sikh yatrees to participate in the 1st Joti Jot Gurpurb after opening of Kartarpur Corridor.”

Addressing the media, Satwant Singh, president, PSGPC said, “The government of Pakistan has already opened Kartarpur Corridor from its side. We appeal to the Indian government to allow pilgrims from their side to participate in Jyoti Jyot gurpurab prayers. The government of India has closed the corridor due to coronavirus but we appeal to it to allow pilgrims from September 20 to 22 as it is a special occasion. PSGPC with the support of Pakistan government will be observing the occasion in a great way. We will be happy to welcome the Sikh community from India for the occasion and we again appeal to government of India to open the corridor from September 20-22.”

