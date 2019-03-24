Pak advocate to make British Govt party in Bhagat Singh case

On the 88th martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, Pakistan based advocate Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi, who also heads the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation (BSMF), said he will make the British Government party in a case he has filed in the Lahore High Court to reopen a nine-decade-old case pertaining to the murder of the then Assistant Superintendent of Police John Saunders in Lahore in 1928.

He said he will demand a heavy compensation from the British government for both India and Pakistan for unfair trial leading to the hanging of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on March 23, 1931. Bhagat Singh’s name, it has been alleged, was not there in the FIR registered on December 17, 1928, at Anarkali police station of Lahore.

Speaking to The Sunday Express on phone from Lahore, Qureshi said, “I will file an amended appeal in the case, which I had filed in March 2013, seeking an apology from the British Prime Minister and the Queen of England to the people of India and Pakistan for hanging the trio”.

The Britsih government, he said, was answerable for the “judicial killing” of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev and should provide heavy compensation to the families of martyrs.

“If the previous UK Prime Minister David Cameron can visit Jalianwala Bagh and express regret, then why can’t the current PM Theresa May do the same,” he asked.