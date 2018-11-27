‘Pained’ by KCR’s repeated attacks, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Tuesday wondered why his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao was criticising him though he never did any injustice to Telangana.

Addressing a public meeting here, Naidu said he was “pained” by KCR’s repeated attack on him while campaigning for the December 7 Telangana assembly election.

“I am unable to understand why KCR is criticising me. I did no injustice to Telangana. In fact, I am in the front row (of Chief Ministers) who developed Telangana. I never abused him but he is abusing me,” Naidu said.

The Telugu Desam Party chief is set to begin campaigning on behalf of the Congress-TDP-TJS-CPI ‘Peoples Front’, in Telangana Wednesday by addressing two public meetings in Khammam and Hyderabad city along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“KCR says I am claiming credit for building Hyderabad. I never did. I built a brownfield city Cyberabad that contributed to the development of Hyderabad, built by Quli Qutub Shah. Now, I am building a greenfield city Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu said.

Hyderabad grew into an IT hub because of his sustained efforts, he claimed, adding major infrastructure like Outer Ring Road, new international airport and others were developed only because of him.

“I have established several schools, colleges, engineering colleges in Hyderabad and across Telangana. The TDP, hence, has every right on Telangana,” Naidu added.

He questioned what was KCR without the TDP. “Has not KCR emerged as a leader from the TDP? Would he have been in politics without NTR (late N T Rama Rao) forming the TDP,” Naidu asked.

Lashing out at YSR Congress and Jana Sena, the TDP chief said the two parties were supporting TRS, by not contesting the assembly elections, as they were afraid of KCR.