Pahalgam tragedy, one year on: Tears, tributes — and a vow against terror

Amid tight security arrangements that have been made across Kashmir on the first anniversary of the killing of 25 tourists and a local in a terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the attackers cannot be forgotten or forgiven.

The remarks comes as increased security especially in the Valley’s tourist destinations, including Pahalgam and Gulmarg. “Humble tributes to the innocent souls who lost their lives in the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam on this day in 2025. Their memory endures indelibly in our hearts. My thoughts and prayers are with their families,” Sinha said.

“We will not forget. We will not forgive. This is our solemn vow. India stands unified against terrorism. We pledge unwavering commitment and resolute determination to eradicate terrorism from the soil of Jammu Kashmir”.

Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah echoed Sinha, saying the government remains “united against terror and violence”.

“One year on, we remain united against terror & against violence. We remain resolute in our desire to rid J&K of suffering & innocent deaths. We remain committed to doing everything to ensure it never happens again,” Omar said in a post on X. “We also remain in eternal solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones a year ago in that cowardly attack. May the souls of the victims of the terror attack rest in peace”.

Twenty-five tourists and a local pony operator were killed in the attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam last year, when three attackers opened indiscriminate fire on tourists after asking their names.

The attack — the first such major strike on tourists — led to a brief India-Pakistan military confrontation in May and dealt a severe blow to Kashmir’s tourism industry, which is still recovering.

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The three attackers, Pakistani nationals affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), were killed four months later in an Army operation in the upper reaches of Dachigam forests on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The Pahagam killings drew widespread condemnation across the Valley and the country, with people from different walks of life holding protest marches and candlelight vigils.

Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone said the scars of the Pahalgam attack will remain, while expressing hope that the “scourge of terror is eradicated” from Kashmir. “It is one year since the dastardly act of terror was committed in Pahalgam. The scars will always remain. How innocent blood was spilled,” he said. “Let us hope and strive for a peaceful J and K. Let us hope the scourge of terror is eradicated from our lands for all times to come. My humble homage, to those who were martyred”.

Former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad also paid tributes, saying the attack “targeted the soul of Kashmir”. “One year after the heinous terror attack in #Pahalgam, we remember with deep sorrow the 25 innocent tourists and the brave local resident who were killed in this brutal act of violence. The attack not only targeted civilians, it also struck at the very soul of Kashmir and all that it stands for,” Azad said.

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He added: “Yet, Kashmir has remained resilient and united in its pursuit of peace, justice and the complete eradication of terrorism. As we pay homage to those we lost, we also look ahead with hope for a future free from such acts of terror”.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, while paying tributes to those killed, said the wounds of Pahalgam will never heal.

“The horrific terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Meadow, which claimed 26 innocent lives last year, left a wound in our hearts that will never truly heal. Even today, the pain and sense of loss are felt strongly,” he said. “I bow my head in deep respect and offer my heartfelt tribute to every soul we lost… Their memory will always stay with us—as a reminder to stand together, reject hatred, and remain firm in our commitment to peace and humanity”.