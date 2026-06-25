Plan to target tourists in Pahalgam was in motion week before attack, terrorists used trekking app to log coordinates

The plan to attack tourists at Baisaran valley in Kashmir’s Pahalgam was active around April 15 last year, as per digital records recovered from terrorists killed after the attack. This revelation, The Indian Express has learnt, figures in the National Investigation Agency chargesheet filed in connection with the April 22, 2025 attack which left 25 tourists and a local ponywallah dead.

The agency’s probe, it is learnt, notes that the phone of a terrorist killed during ‘Operation Mahadev’ in the Srinagar area on July 28, 2025, “contained two map screenshots time-stamped April 15 and 16, depicting locations near Baisaran”.

The screenshots indicate the points were plotted in a mobile app, “consistent with coordinates being received from the (Pakistan-based) handler Sajid Jatt”, the NIA is learnt to have said. “These timestamps show the conspiracy was live at least from April 15 onwards.” The GPS-based mobile app in question is used for hiking and mountain expeditions, but was used by terrorists to share and track coordinates.