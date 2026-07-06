Hafiz Saeed named in NIA supplementary chargesheet over Pahalgam terror attack

The NIA supplementary chargesheet accuses Hafiz Saeed both in his personal capacity and as the founder and chief of the proscribed LeT and its active proxy TRF.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
2 min readNew DelhiJul 6, 2026 03:21 PM IST
Pahalgam terror attack, Hafiz Saeed, Pahalgam terror attack NIA chargesheet, NIA supplementary chargesheet, Lashkar-e-Taiba, The Resistance Front, Pahalgam attack, Indian express newsNIA has also invoked penal provisions against Hafiz Saeed for waging war against India and alleged cross-border conspiracy. (File Photo)
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday named Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF) chief Hafiz Saeed in a supplementary chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case.

According to NIA, the supplementary chargesheet, filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, accuses Saeed both in his personal capacity and as the founder and chief of the proscribed LeT and its active proxy TRF.

“He has been charged under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. We have also invoked penal provisions for waging war against India and alleged cross-border conspiracy,” an NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read | How the Pahalgam attack forced a radical security shift in J&K

The proscribed LeT/TRF was also charged as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating and executing the Pahalgam attack, the spokesperson said.

The NIA spokesperson said the supplementary filing continues the agency’s original 1,597-page chargesheet and provides details of Pakistan’s role, Hafiz Saeed’s alleged involvement, and supporting evidence gathered through meticulous scientific investigation and on-ground examination.

Also Read | Probe links phone used by Pahalgam attackers to Pakistan bank under terror scanner

NIA on December 15, 2025, named Pakistani handler Sajid Jatt as an accused in the case; that chargesheet also included three terrorists killed by security forces during Operation Mahadev in July 2025 and two arrested suspects.

The April 22, 2025, attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, involved religion-based targeted killings by what the agency described as Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. Twenty-five tourists and one local civilian were killed.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
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Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

 

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