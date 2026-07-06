Hafiz Saeed named in NIA supplementary chargesheet over Pahalgam terror attack

NIA has also invoked penal provisions against Hafiz Saeed for waging war against India and alleged cross-border conspiracy. (File Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday named Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF) chief Hafiz Saeed in a supplementary chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case.

According to NIA, the supplementary chargesheet, filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, accuses Saeed both in his personal capacity and as the founder and chief of the proscribed LeT and its active proxy TRF.

“He has been charged under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. We have also invoked penal provisions for waging war against India and alleged cross-border conspiracy,” an NIA spokesperson said in a statement.