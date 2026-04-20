‘Hardest year of our lives’: Year after Pahalgam, Pune victim’s family navigates trauma, financial strain

Santosh was among the 26 people killed in Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, on April 22 last year, when terrorists opened fire at tourists.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
4 min readPuneApr 20, 2026 05:55 AM IST
‘Hardest year of our lives’: Pune victim’s family navigates trauma, financial strainDaughter Asawari Jagdale beside her, Pragati Jagdale holds a photo of husband Santosh Jagdale, who was killed in Pahalgam last year.
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It has been nearly a year since 50-year-old Santosh Jagdale was killed in front of his wife and daughter, who are yet to recover from the traumatic incident.

Santosh was among the 26 people killed in Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, on April 22 last year, when terrorists opened fire at tourists. The Jagdale family was on holiday in the south Kashmir tourist destination when the attack took Santosh’s life.

In the year since the incident, Santosh’s wife, Pragati, and daughter, Asawari, have grappled not only with emotional pain but also the financial strain of having lost the primary breadwinner.

“We had many sleepless nights. The incident we witnessed is still fresh in our minds,” says Asawari Jagdale (27), adding, “It was the most difficult year of our lives.”

While dealing with the trauma of witnessing the terror attack and the loss of Santosh, the family also had to “run from pillar to post to get the promises made by the state government fulfilled”, Asawari says.

Santosh used to run a business selling farsaan, or savoury snacks, and decorations, and Asawari used to work in the HR department of a company. However, after Santosh’s death, Asawari had to quit her job to help her mother cope.

In the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attack, the family was assured of support by the top leadership of the Maharashtra government, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Asawari was promised government employment on compassionate grounds.

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However, the family got no other communication regarding a government job for another nine months. After a request from Asawari’s mother, Pragati, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni took her case to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Finally, 11 months on from the terrorist attack that upended her life, Asawari was appointed as an administrative officer in the Pune Municipal Corporation in March. She is currently completing her training and will take charge as a Class II officer by the end of April.

“We had to fight for the job on our own as there was no one to support us initially. It was only after we expressed our frustration publicly and received help from the media that things moved forward. I was finally able to secure a job in the Pune Municipal Corporation. This will help our family manage our livelihood,” Asawari says.

As per the Hindu calendar, Santosh Jagdale’s first death anniversary fell on March 26, and all rituals were performed that day. On April 22, the family plans to donate food to the needy. “Most probably, we will donate to an orphanage in remembrance of my father. I cannot take leave on that day as I am still in my training period, so I will request a few hours off to carry out the planned activities,” she says.

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The government job comes as a relief, but Asawari says nothing can fill the void left by her father’s killing.

“While people may think things are settled now that I have a job in the PMC, one must understand that nothing can replace a father. There is a permanent void in our lives. We are still mentally exhausted,” she says.

The job has brought its own challenges, however. Asawari says, “My mother is alone at home when I go to the office. We stay in constant touch over the phone, but I want to help her come out of the shock by keeping her busy with some activities.”

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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