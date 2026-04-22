Pahalgam terror attack: US, EU express solidarity with India in fight against terror

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The US envoy on Wednesday expressed solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism, marking the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack.
In a message posted on X, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor paid tribute to the victims of the attack: “On the one-year anniversary of the horrific attack in Pahalgam, we remember the innocent victims and honor their memory as we mourn with their families. The United States stands with the people of India in their fight against terrorism.”
The European Union (EU) and its 27 member states reaffirmed their unwavering support for India, paying tribute to the innocent lives lost in the attack. In a post on X on Wednesday, the Delegation of the European Union to India expressed its commitment to standing alongside the “people of India in remembrance of the innocent victims murdered one year ago”.
The EU delegation also emphasised its solidarity with the grieving families and the Indian government.
“Together with their families and the Indian authorities, we honour their memory. We reiterate our outright condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, which can never be justified,” it said.
Condemning the terror attack, Argentina’s Ambassador Mariano Caucino also posted on X: “One year since the tragedy of Pahalgam Terror Attack against India. On behalf of the Argentine Government and the Argentine People we convey our tribute to those innocent people lost on this day last year. They shall never be forgotten. Our thoughts with their families and loved ones – Standing with India and condemning Terror in all its forms.”
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