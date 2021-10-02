scorecardresearch
PAGD dismisses govt report on J&K

Terming the government’s claims in an MHA report as “concocted and fabricated”, CPI(M) leader and PAGD spokesperson M Y Tarigami said the ground situation “belies these claims”.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
October 2, 2021 1:04:53 am
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti and other members of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in Srinagar. (File photo)

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Friday dismissed a report by the Centre regarding improvement of ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir on various parameters after the revocation of the former state’s special status.

Tarigami said the claims are “far from the reality.”

PAGD also stated that the projects mentioned in the report are mostly approved by the earlier governments but shown to have been the outcome of abrogation of Article 370.

