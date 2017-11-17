RSS-affiliated magazine slams Padmavati

It states that the ‘mirror incident’ — where Rana Ratan Singh is said to have showed Alauddin Khilji a glimpse of wife Padmini in a mirror — was concocted later and passed off “as history by Leftist historians”. File photo It states that the ‘mirror incident’ — where Rana Ratan Singh is said to have showed Alauddin Khilji a glimpse of wife Padmini in a mirror — was concocted later and passed off “as history by Leftist historians”. File photo

After having faced strong opposition from almost all quarters in Rajasthan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has now been criticised by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated bimonthly magazine Pathey Kan in its latest issue released here on Thursday.

In a strongly worded editorial, it states that Rani Padmini is not a subject of pride for just a section of society but for “the entire nation”.

“She is among the country’s mahanayak (megastars). No one can be permitted to offend her even in dreams. But in the name of freedom of expression, a swanamdhanya (self-proclaimed) filmmaker is going to show a love affair between Khilji and Rani Padmini,” the editorial reads.

“Is it apt to offend our traditions, history, national icons and centres of reverence in the name of freedom of expression? But a secular-liberal-Naxal coalition plays such foul games and considers it an acclamation,” it states.

Movies like Biblical epic The Ten Commandments and Ben-Hur, which have a “magnificent” depiction of Moses and Jesus Christ, respectively, stand in contrast to Indian filmmakers, “who consider it brave to hurl dirt at national heroes”, it notes, pointing to the “magnificent” portrayal of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and other “national heroes” across US and Europe in their movies.

It says that if the Indian film industry is “bent” on copying Hollywood, then it should also adopt its goodness. “Tens of movies have been made on World War II. Let our (so called) brave filmmakers make movies such as The Longest Day, Guns of Navarone or Schindler’s List.”

It states that the ‘mirror incident’ — where Rana Ratan Singh is said to have showed Alauddin Khilji a glimpse of wife Padmini in a mirror — was concocted later and passed off “as history by Leftist historians”.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App