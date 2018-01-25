Ministry of Environment’s Twitter gaffe: Instead of condemning ‘Karni Sena violence’, Rahul Gandhi posting cheesy tweets

Vehicles set on fire by protesters against release of Padmaavat Vehicles set on fire by protesters against release of Padmaavat

A tweet from the official handle of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, which appears to have been done erroneously by an agency that handles the account, hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for targetting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a school bus in Haryana’s Gurugram was attacked by a mob that was protesting the release of ‘Padmaavat’.

The tweet, which was in reply to Twitter user ‘@aAccheDin’, read: “Not a single tweet from Cong president condemning Karni Sena violence, instead just a cheesy tweet like this one.”

A screengrab of the tweet posted by MOEFCC Twitter handle. A screengrab of the tweet posted by MOEFCC Twitter handle.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP’s brand of politics and accused the, of setting them “country on fire”.

“There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak. The BJP’s use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire,” the Congress president said in his tweet, hours after a video of terrified children crouching on the floor of a school bus triggered nationwide outrage on Wednesday.

There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak. The BJP’s use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 24, 2018

Shot by a passenger on the bus, the video captured just 13 seconds of the four-minute ordeal that students — the youngest was aged four — teachers and school staff went through as the bus drove past a mob that had just torched a Haryana Roadways bus.

The attack on the school bus was among dozens of protests across at least six states Wednesday, a day before the release of the film The Supreme Court had Tuesday cleared the decks for the film’s release for Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Karni Sena said that it had no role to play in the attack on the school bus. So far, 18 people have been arrested in connection with the attack and they will be brought to Sohna Court later today.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd