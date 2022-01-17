scorecardresearch
Monday, January 17, 2022
Padma Shri awardee and social activist Shanti Devi passes away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over her demise, stating, "Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 17, 2022 12:22:19 pm
PM Modi greets social activist Shanti Devi at the Padma Shri awards event. (Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Padma Shri awardee and social activist Shanti Devi passed away Sunday night at her residence in Gunupur, Rayagada district of Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over her demise, stating, “Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers.”

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Padma Shri upon Shanti Devi on January 25, last year, for her social work in the Maoist-hit Rayagada region. She served the poor for nearly six decades, dedicating her life to the education and upliftment of tribal girls. She is also known for the eradication of Yaws, a chronic bacterial infection.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, too, expressed his condolences to the family over the social activist’s demise. “Saddened by the demise of noted social worker, Smt. Shanti Devi Ji. She will be remembered for her untiring efforts for the empowerment of tribal girls through education. My deepest condolences to her family,” a tweet on his official handle read.

