Among the unsung heroes in Padma list: paraplegic social worker, physician treating snake bites and man behind EVM-VVPAT tech

A PARAPLEGIC who has dedicated her life to help the differently abled, a 102-year-old Gandhian still engaged in spreading the Mahatma’s ideas, a pediatrician who quit a cushy job in the US to provide affordable healthcare in Gujarat, a physician from Maharashtra who dedicated his life to treating the poor of scorpion and snake bites, a Gujarati ghazal singer who sponsored education of the underprivileged as he could not study himself and the man behind India’s EVM and VVPAT technology.

They are some of the unsung heroes who have been conferred the Padma Shri this year by the government for contribution to society or preserving dying art forms. A look at some of them:

K V Rabiya, 55

A social worker from Malappuram in Kerala, Rabiya is paralysed from neck below. Her citation calls her a “brave-heart who overcame unending personal tragedies, to serve others”. In spite of being afflicted with polio at 12, being diagnosed with cancer, apart from being paralysed, Rabiya has relentlessly worked for the betterment of the differently abled, her citations says. She started six schools for children with special needs and trained and empowered more than 250 women through a small-scale manufacturing unit. “In over three decades of tireless efforts, she has inspired many and raised awareness on social issues like de-addiction, dowry and superstitions,” her citation says.

Shakuntala Choudhary, 102

The Gandhian and freedom fighter from Kamrup in Gujarat has been “silently promoting the value of service for the last seven decades”. Inspired by ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave, Choudhary founded Gram Seva Kendras across North-East “which made sustainable efforts in the field of social work” and worked for “villagers, especially women and children, through Stree Shakti Jagaran movement even during adverse times”, her citation says.

Dilip Shahani, 71

Engineer, academician and technocrat, Shahani is Chairman of Technical Expert Committee, Election Commission of India. He was conferred Padma Shri for “playing role in India’s electronic voting machine technology platform”. He is currently Emeritus Professor at IIT Delhi. “One of the finest Electronics Expert, Shahani has contributed towards designing and development of India’s EVM and VVPAT technology platforms,” his citation says.

Lata Desai, 75

A pediatrician who along with her husband Dr Anil Desai quit her job in the US to provide affordable healthcare in rural Gujarat, she has dedicated five decades for tribal uplift through her initiative SEWA Rural, providing treatment to more than 24 lakh patients in 1,000 villages. “Empowered youth by establishing vocational training centers which have benefited thousands till date,” her citation says.

Khalil Dhantejvi, 86

Famous for popularising Gujarati ghazals for more than half a century, Dhantevi started his career as a journalist. Bestowed with titles Sarangi, Sadagi, Sopan and Saugaat for his literary work as Gujarati-Urdu poet, he has authored more than eight poetry books and nine novels apart from directing 20 films in Gujarati. “Due to financial difficulties he was not able to attend school after Class 4, so he vowed to sponsor the education of underprivileged children,” his citation says.

Himmatrao Bawaskar, 71

The general physician from Mahad in Maharshtra is widely known for his treatment for scorpion poisoning and snake bites. “Coming from a humble background, he started treating the poor for scorpion sting and snake bites in rural areas despite lack of resources. He discovered use of Prazosin in treatment which led the mortality rate to drop from 40% to less than 1%,” his citation says.

Lourembam Bino Devi, 77

Veteran Applique artist from Manipur who revived the art of Leeba motifs. Coming from a humble rural background, she has single-handedly kept alive the fast-fading art of ornamental needlework for five decades. “Her motifs represent the culture of Meitei community. Preserving the art by passing the knowledge to students which she herself has learnt from her mother-in-law,” her citation says.

V L Nghaka, 91

A key figure in setting up Mizoram Hindi Prachar Sabha in 1954 for the promotion of Hindi language, Nghaka has propagated Hindi language and education in Mizoram for more than six decades. “He built a cultural bridge between Hindi and Mizo language by drafting a Hindi-Mizo dictionary. As an interpreter, he was instrumental in bringing the government and Mizo people closer,” his citation says.

Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai, 52

A tribal social worker from Tapi in Gujarat, Raysingbhai has been conferred the award for contribution in education, healthcare and sanitation. “Coming from a very humble background in Tapi, Raysingbhai worked at grassroots level to maximise effect. Her dedicated effort led to nine villages becoming open-defecation free. She created 300-plus sanitary units and held awareness events on open defecation and sickle cell in tribal belts,” the citation says.

Girdhari Ram Ghonju, 72

Ghonju has worked towards promotion of Nagpuri culture for more than five decades. A Nagpuri litterateur and educationist from Ranchi, he has been working for uplift of regional language and culture of Jharkhand. “He has authored over 25 books and plays, especially on saving local heritage and identity of Nagpuria culture. He has spread awareness on rights of tribals and forests dwellers,” his citation says.

Prabhaben Shah, 91

The social worker from Daman and Diu has been working for women empowerment and environment protection for more than six decades. “With a motto of serving all, she has worked for the betterment of people. Conducted awareness programmes and organised ‘Vastra Bank’ for flood victims in Kutch. She started a canteen for patients and economically weaker people in hospitals,” her citation says.

Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan, 93

Freedom fighter and Nadaswaram exponent, he has served and dedicated his life to historical Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam. “Everyday since last seven decades he plays Nadaswaram as Suprabahtham to Lord Sri Rama. Performed at festivals in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh,” his citation says.

Acharya Chandanaji, 84

Jain spiritual leader and social worker, Chandanji has dedicated her life to the uplift and empowerment of poor in rural Bihar. She started Veerayatan, an NGO with centres in more than 10 countries working in the field of health, education and spirituality. “She founded Netra Jyoti Seva Mandir and conducted eye care & other health camps. Apart from establishing 36 vocational training centres, she launched emergency relief programs during natural calamities,” her citation says.