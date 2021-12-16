Padma Bhusan Anil Prakash Joshi, 2 others win Mother Teresa Memorial Award

Environmentalist Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, who was conferred upon the Padma Bhushan this year, has been awarded the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice 2021. Vidyut Mohan, the winner of the Earthshot Prize, and Ridhima Pandey, a young environmental activist from Uttarakhand, were also the recipients of the award.

The Harmony Foundation identifies a theme each year for the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards and felicitates individuals and organisations who work in the realm of augmenting environmental sustainability.

The awardees were felicitated by Dr Abraham Mathai, the founder chairman of the foundation.

While Dr Joshi was given the award for his efforts as a changemaker in environmental sustainability sector by impacting over 10,000 villages in the Himalayan region through his Himalayan Environmental Studies & Conservation Organisation, Vidyut was acknowledged for his seminal and ingenious efforts in combating air pollution through his social enterprise Takachar.

Ridhima, on the other hand, received the award for her spectacular courage, and indomitable spirit as a youth environmental activist who has galvanized national participation to stop climate change.