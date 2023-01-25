The government on Wednesday announced the Padma Awards ahead of Republic Day 2023 and picked ORS icon Dilip Mahalanabis to be awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Mahalanabis had pioneered the wide use of ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) that is estimated to have saved more than 5 crore lives globally.

According to his profile in the list of 2023 Padma awardees released by the government, Mahalanabis demonstrated the effectiveness of ORS while serving in Refugee camps during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, having returned from USA to serve.

Mahalanabis passed away at a Kolkata hospital on October 16 last year. He was 87 and had been suffering from lung infection and other age-related ailments.

The Padma Vibhushan is the second highest civilian award of the Republic of India, after the Bharat Ratna.

Apart from him, 25 other people engaged in public service were selected for Padma Shri. Among them are physician Ratan Chandra Kar, who contributed towards uplifting and treating Jarawa tribe of Andaman; Hirabai Lobi, a tribal social worker and leader, who has dedicated her life for the betterment of the Siddi community in Gujarat; Tula Ram Upreti, a 98-year-old self-sustained small farmer, practising organic farming using only traditional methods, among others.

Announced every year on the eve of Republic Day, Padma awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.