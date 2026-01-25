Padma Awards 2026 Full List: Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma among winners; check full list of winners

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Singh Deol and cricketer Rohit Sharma are among the winners of the Padma Awards 2026. (Express Archive)

Padma Awards 2026 Winners List: The Centre has released the list of winners of the Padma Award this year. One of the highest civilian Awards of the country, the lists of its winners are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day.

Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandhan and veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Singh Deol were awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously for public affairs and art, respectively. Cricketer Rohit Sharma, and actor R Madhavan are among the Padma Shri winners. Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty won the Padma Bhushan.

The Awards are given in various disciplines, ranging from art and social work to public affairs, science, engineering, sports, and civil service.