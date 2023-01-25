MM Keeravani, SM Krishna, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, KM Birla: Full list of 2023 Padma Awardees

The Centre on Wednesday announced the names of the 2023 Padma awardees on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards, including six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous), ex-Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, Architect Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous), Music Director and Golden Globe award winner MM Keeravani, Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous), Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) icon Dilip Mahalanabis, are among some of the prominent names who will be conferred with the Padma awards.

Nine people, including, Sudha Murthy, S L Bhyrappa, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Deepak Dhar, will be conferred with Padma Bhushan. The awards are given in various disciplines or fields of activities – art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

91 people in various fields including art, social work, scient, medicine, litreature, educations, sport, and civil service were selected for Padma Shri. Among them are physician Ratan Chandra Kar, who contributed towards uplifting and treating Jarawa tribe of Andaman; Hirabai Lobi, a tribal social worker and leader, who has dedicated her life for the betterment of the Siddi community in Gujarat; Tula Ram Upreti, a 98-year-old self-sustained small farmer, practising organic farming using only traditional methods, among others.

Here’s the full list of awardees

Nineteen of the awardees are women, and the list of awardees also includes 2 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI.

The Padma Awards are India’s highest civilian honours after the Bharat Ratna, seeking to “recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved,” the Padma Awards website said. Announced every year on the eve of Republic Day, Padma awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The awards will be conferred by the President at ceremonial function at Rashtrapati Bhawan around March/April.