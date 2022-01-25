General Bipin Rawat, Cyrus Poonawalla, Neeraj Chopra, Sundar Pichai: Full list of Padma Awardees 2022

The central government on Tuesday, on the eve of 73rd Republic Day, announced the names of the Padma awardees. India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh have been posthumously conferred with Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest highest civilian honour.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla have been honoured with Padma Bhushan.

Here is the full list of the awardees:

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities – art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service while Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order. Padma Shri is awarded for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year and are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually in March – April every year.

This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards – 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards.