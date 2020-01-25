Padma Awards 2020: From Sushma Swaraj to Mary Kom, here is complete list of winners

From Sushma Swaraj to Mary Kom, here is the full list of Padma Award winners of 2020. From Sushma Swaraj to Mary Kom, here is the full list of Padma Award winners of 2020.

Former union ministers George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley, and Sushma Swaraj have been honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan posthumously on the Republic Day this year. Olympian boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Gugnath, and Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra are also on the list of Padma Vibhushan—the country’s second-highest civilian award—recipients.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of 141 Padma awards. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri awards. These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.

Prominent names among the awardees include sportsperson P V Sindhu, Architect Balkrishna Doshi, Businessman Anand Mahindra, former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar (posthumously), directors Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami and mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh (posthumously) and singer Suresh Wadkar.

Congratulating the recipients for their contributions in the respective fields, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. The awardees include extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity.”

Some unsung heroes who found a place in the Padma awardees list this year include social workers like Jagdish Lal Ahuja, who serves free food to patients and attendants outside PGI hospital in Chandigarh and Mohammed Sharif from Faizabad, who has performed last rites of over 25,000 unclaimed bodies, and elephant doctor from Assam Kushal Konwar Sarma.

Javed Ahmad Tak, a specially-abled social worker from Jammu and Kashmir working for specially abled children for over two decades, providing free education, material aid and motivation to over 100 children of 40 villages in Anantnag and Pulwama will also be awarded. Seventy-two-year-old Tulasi Gowda from Karnataka, who earned the sobriquet “encyclopedia of forests” because of her vast knowledge of diverse plants species in spite of lacking formal education, has also been given the award, as per news agency PTI.

Here is the full list of awardees:

Padma Vibhushan (7)

1. George Fernandes (Posthumous) Public Affairs Bihar

2. Arun Jaitley (Posthumous) Public Affairs Delhi

3. Anerood Jugnauth GCSK Public Affairs Mauritius

4. M. C. Mary Kom Sports Manipur

5. Chhannulal Mishra Art Uttar Pradesh

6. Sushma Swaraj (Posthumous) Public Affairs Delhi

7. Vishveshateertha Swamiji (Posthumous) Others-Spiritualism Karnataka

Padma Bhushan (16)

8. M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M) Others-Spiritualism Kerala

9. Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous) Public Affairs Bangladesh

10. Muzaffar Hussain Baig Public Affairs JK

11. Ajoy Chakravorty Art West Bengal

12. Manoj Das Literature & Education Puducherry

13. Balkrishna Doshi Others-Architecture Gujarat

14. Krishnammal Jagannathan Social Work Tamil Nadu

15. S. C. Jamir Public Affairs Nagaland

16. Anil Prakash Joshi Social Work Uttarakhand

17. Tsering Landol Medicine Ladakh

18. Anand Mahindra Trade and Industry Maharashtra

19. N R Madhava Menon (Posthumous) Public Affairs Kerala

20. Manohar Parrikar (Posthumous) Public Affairs Goa

21. Jagdish Sheth Literature and Education USA

22. P. V. Sindhu Sports Telangana

23. Venu Srinivasan Trade and Industry Tamil Nadu

Padma Shri (118)

24. Guru Shashadhar Acharya Art Jharkhand

25. Yogi Aeron Medicine Uttarakhand

26. Jai Prakash Agarwal Trade and Industry Delhi

27. Jagdish Lal Ahuja Social Work Punjab

28. Kazi Masum Akhtar Literature & Education West Bengal

29. Gloria Arieira Literature & Education Brazil

30. Khan Zaheerkhan Bakhtiyarkhan Sports Maharashtra

31. Padmavathy Bandopadhyay Medicine Uttar Pradesh

32. Sushovan Banerjee Medicine West Bengal

33. Digambar Behera Medicine Chandigarh

34. Damayanti Beshra Literature & Education Odisha

35. Pawar Popatrao Bhaguji Social Work Maharashtra

36. Himmata Ram Bhambhu Social Work Rajasthan

37. Sanjeev Bikhchandani Trade and Industry Uttar Pradesh

38. Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia Trade and Industry Gujarat

39. Bob Blackman Public Affairs United Kingdom

40. Indira P. P. Bora Art Assam

41. Madan Singh Chauhan Art Chhattisgarh

42. Usha Chaumar Social Work Rajasthan

43. Lil Bahadur Chettri Literature & Education Assam

44. Lalitha & Saroja Chidambaram (Duo)* Art Tamil Nadu

45. Vajira Chitrasena Art Sri Lanka

46. Purushottam Dadheech Art Madhya Pradesh

47. Utsav Charan Das Art Odisha

48. Indra Dassanayake (Posthumous) Literature & Education Sri Lanka

49. H. M. Desai Literature & Education Gujarat

50. Manohar Devadoss Art Tamil Nadu

51. Oinam Bembem Devi Sports Manipur

52. Lia Diskin Social Work Brazil

53. M. P. Ganesh Sports Karnataka

54. Bangalore Gangadhar Medicine Karnataka

55. Raman Gangakhedkar Science & Engineering Maharashtra

56. Barry Gardiner Public Affairs United Kingdom

57. Chewang Motup Goba Trade and Industry Ladakh

58. Bharat Goenka Trade and Industry Karnataka

59. Yadla Gopalarao Art Andhra Pradesh

60. Mitrabhanu Gountia Art Odisha

61. Tulasi Gowda Social Work Karnataka

62. Sujoy K. Guha Science & Engineering Bihar

63. Harekala Hajabba Social Work Karnataka

64. Enamul Haque Others-Archaeology Bangladesh

65. Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh Art Jharkhand

66. Abdul Jabbar (Posthumous) Social Work Madhya Pradesh

67. Bimal Kumar Jain Social Work Bihar

68. Meenakshi Jain Literature & Education Delhi

69. Nemnath Jain Trade and Industry Madhya Pradesh

70. Shanti Jain Art Bihar

71. Sudhir Jain Science and Engineering Gujarat

72. Benichandra Jamatia Literature & Education Tripura

73. KV Sampath Kr & Vidushi Jayalakshmi KS (Duo) Lit & Edu-Journalism Karnataka

74. Karan Johar Art Maharashtra

75. Leela Joshi Medicine Madhya Pradesh

76. Sarita Joshi Art Maharashtra

77. C. Kamlova Literature and Education Mizoram

78. Ravi Kannan R. Medicine Assam

79. Ekta Kapoor Art Maharashtra

80. Yazdi Naoshirwan Karanjia Art Gujarat

81. Narayan J. Joshi Karayal Literature and Education Gujarat

82. Narindar Nath Khanna Medicine Uttar Pradesh

83. Naveen Khanna Science and Engineering Delhi

84. SP Kothari Literature and Education USA

85. VK Munusamy Krishnapakthar Art Puducherry

86. MK Kunjol Social Work Kerala

87. Manmohan Mahapatra (Posthumous) Art Odisha

88. Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar Art Rajasthan

89. Kattungal Subramaniam Manilal Science and Engineering Kerala

90. Munna Master Art Rajasthan

91. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra Literature and Education HP

92. Binapani Mohanty Literature and Education Odisha

93. Arunoday Mondal Medicine West Bengal

94. Prithwindra Mukherjee Literature and Education France

95. Sathyanarayan Mundayoor Social Work Arunachal

96. Manilal Nag Art West Bengal

97. N Chandrasekharan Nair Literature and Education Kerala

98. Tetsu Nakamura (Posthumous) Social Work Afghanistan

99. Shiv Datt Nirmohi Literature and Education JK

100. Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau Lit & Edu-Journalism Mizoram

101. Moozhikkal Pankajakshi Art Kerala

102. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik Literature and Education USA

103. Jogendra Nath Phukan Literature and Education Assam

104. Rahibai Soma Popere Others-Agriculture Maharashtra

105. Yogesh Praveen Literature and Education UP

106. Jitu Rai Sports UP

107. Tarundeep Rai Sports Sikkim

108. S. Ramakrishnan Social Work Tamil Nadu

109. Rani Rampal Sports Haryana

110. Kangana Ranaut Art Maharashtra

111. Dalavai Chalapathi Rao Art Andhra Pradesh

112. Shahbuddin Rathod Literature and Education Gujarat

113. Kalyan Singh Rawat Social Work Uttarakhand

114. Chintala Venkat Reddy Others-Agriculture Telangana

115. Shanti Roy Medicine Bihar

116. Radhammohan & Sabarmatee (Duo)* Others-Agriculture Odisha

117. Batakrushna Sahoo Animal Husbandry Odisha

118. Trinity Saioo Others-Agriculture Meghalaya

119. Adnan Sami Art Maharashtra

120. Vijay Sankeshwar Trade and Industry Karnataka

121. Kushal Konwar Sarma Medicine Assam

122. Sayed Mehboob Shah Qadri alias Sayedbhai Social Work Maharashtra

123. Mohammed Sharif Social Work Uttar Pradesh

124. Shyam Sunder Sharma Art Bihar

125. Gurdip Singh Medicine Gujarat

126. Ramjee Singh Social Work Bihar

127. Vashishtha Narayan Singh (Posthumous) Science and Engineering Bihar

128. Daya Prakash Sinha Art Uttar Pradesh

129. Sandra Desa Souza Medicine Maharashtra

130. Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam Literature and Education Telangana

131. KS Mahaboob & SM Subani (Duo) Art Tamil Nadu

132. Javed Ahmad Tak Social Work JK

133. Pradeep Thalappil Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu

134. Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi Literature and Education Arunachal

135. Robert Thurman Literature and Education USA

136. Agus Indra Udayana Social Work Indonesia

137. Harish Chandra Verma Science and Engineering UP

138. Shri Sundaram Verma Social Work Rajasthan

139. Romesh Tekchand Wadhwani Trade and Industry USA

140. Suresh Wadkar Art Maharashtra

141. Prem Watsa Trade and Industry Canada

