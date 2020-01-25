Padma Awards 2020: From Sushma Swaraj to Mary Kom, here is complete list of winners

Former union ministers George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley, and Sushma Swaraj have been honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan posthumously on the Republic Day this year. Olympian boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Gugnath, and Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra are also on the list of Padma Vibhushan—the country’s second-highest civilian award—recipients.
President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of 141 Padma awards. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri awards. These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.
Prominent names among the awardees include sportsperson P V Sindhu, Architect Balkrishna Doshi, Businessman Anand Mahindra, former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar (posthumously), directors Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami and mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh (posthumously) and singer Suresh Wadkar.
Congratulating the recipients for their contributions in the respective fields, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. The awardees include extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity.”
Some unsung heroes who found a place in the Padma awardees list this year include social workers like Jagdish Lal Ahuja, who serves free food to patients and attendants outside PGI hospital in Chandigarh and Mohammed Sharif from Faizabad, who has performed last rites of over 25,000 unclaimed bodies, and elephant doctor from Assam Kushal Konwar Sarma.
Javed Ahmad Tak, a specially-abled social worker from Jammu and Kashmir working for specially abled children for over two decades, providing free education, material aid and motivation to over 100 children of 40 villages in Anantnag and Pulwama will also be awarded. Seventy-two-year-old Tulasi Gowda from Karnataka, who earned the sobriquet “encyclopedia of forests” because of her vast knowledge of diverse plants species in spite of lacking formal education, has also been given the award, as per news agency PTI.
Here is the full list of awardees:
Padma Vibhushan (7)
1. George Fernandes (Posthumous) Public Affairs Bihar
2. Arun Jaitley (Posthumous) Public Affairs Delhi
3. Anerood Jugnauth GCSK Public Affairs Mauritius
4. M. C. Mary Kom Sports Manipur
5. Chhannulal Mishra Art Uttar Pradesh
6. Sushma Swaraj (Posthumous) Public Affairs Delhi
7. Vishveshateertha Swamiji (Posthumous) Others-Spiritualism Karnataka
Padma Bhushan (16)
8. M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M) Others-Spiritualism Kerala
9. Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous) Public Affairs Bangladesh
10. Muzaffar Hussain Baig Public Affairs JK
11. Ajoy Chakravorty Art West Bengal
12. Manoj Das Literature & Education Puducherry
13. Balkrishna Doshi Others-Architecture Gujarat
14. Krishnammal Jagannathan Social Work Tamil Nadu
15. S. C. Jamir Public Affairs Nagaland
16. Anil Prakash Joshi Social Work Uttarakhand
17. Tsering Landol Medicine Ladakh
18. Anand Mahindra Trade and Industry Maharashtra
19. N R Madhava Menon (Posthumous) Public Affairs Kerala
20. Manohar Parrikar (Posthumous) Public Affairs Goa
21. Jagdish Sheth Literature and Education USA
22. P. V. Sindhu Sports Telangana
23. Venu Srinivasan Trade and Industry Tamil Nadu
Padma Shri (118)
24. Guru Shashadhar Acharya Art Jharkhand
25. Yogi Aeron Medicine Uttarakhand
26. Jai Prakash Agarwal Trade and Industry Delhi
27. Jagdish Lal Ahuja Social Work Punjab
28. Kazi Masum Akhtar Literature & Education West Bengal
29. Gloria Arieira Literature & Education Brazil
30. Khan Zaheerkhan Bakhtiyarkhan Sports Maharashtra
31. Padmavathy Bandopadhyay Medicine Uttar Pradesh
32. Sushovan Banerjee Medicine West Bengal
33. Digambar Behera Medicine Chandigarh
34. Damayanti Beshra Literature & Education Odisha
35. Pawar Popatrao Bhaguji Social Work Maharashtra
36. Himmata Ram Bhambhu Social Work Rajasthan
37. Sanjeev Bikhchandani Trade and Industry Uttar Pradesh
38. Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia Trade and Industry Gujarat
39. Bob Blackman Public Affairs United Kingdom
40. Indira P. P. Bora Art Assam
41. Madan Singh Chauhan Art Chhattisgarh
42. Usha Chaumar Social Work Rajasthan
43. Lil Bahadur Chettri Literature & Education Assam
44. Lalitha & Saroja Chidambaram (Duo)* Art Tamil Nadu
45. Vajira Chitrasena Art Sri Lanka
46. Purushottam Dadheech Art Madhya Pradesh
47. Utsav Charan Das Art Odisha
48. Indra Dassanayake (Posthumous) Literature & Education Sri Lanka
49. H. M. Desai Literature & Education Gujarat
50. Manohar Devadoss Art Tamil Nadu
51. Oinam Bembem Devi Sports Manipur
52. Lia Diskin Social Work Brazil
53. M. P. Ganesh Sports Karnataka
54. Bangalore Gangadhar Medicine Karnataka
55. Raman Gangakhedkar Science & Engineering Maharashtra
56. Barry Gardiner Public Affairs United Kingdom
57. Chewang Motup Goba Trade and Industry Ladakh
58. Bharat Goenka Trade and Industry Karnataka
59. Yadla Gopalarao Art Andhra Pradesh
60. Mitrabhanu Gountia Art Odisha
61. Tulasi Gowda Social Work Karnataka
62. Sujoy K. Guha Science & Engineering Bihar
63. Harekala Hajabba Social Work Karnataka
64. Enamul Haque Others-Archaeology Bangladesh
65. Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh Art Jharkhand
66. Abdul Jabbar (Posthumous) Social Work Madhya Pradesh
67. Bimal Kumar Jain Social Work Bihar
68. Meenakshi Jain Literature & Education Delhi
69. Nemnath Jain Trade and Industry Madhya Pradesh
70. Shanti Jain Art Bihar
71. Sudhir Jain Science and Engineering Gujarat
72. Benichandra Jamatia Literature & Education Tripura
73. KV Sampath Kr & Vidushi Jayalakshmi KS (Duo) Lit & Edu-Journalism Karnataka
74. Karan Johar Art Maharashtra
75. Leela Joshi Medicine Madhya Pradesh
76. Sarita Joshi Art Maharashtra
77. C. Kamlova Literature and Education Mizoram
78. Ravi Kannan R. Medicine Assam
79. Ekta Kapoor Art Maharashtra
80. Yazdi Naoshirwan Karanjia Art Gujarat
81. Narayan J. Joshi Karayal Literature and Education Gujarat
82. Narindar Nath Khanna Medicine Uttar Pradesh
83. Naveen Khanna Science and Engineering Delhi
84. SP Kothari Literature and Education USA
85. VK Munusamy Krishnapakthar Art Puducherry
86. MK Kunjol Social Work Kerala
87. Manmohan Mahapatra (Posthumous) Art Odisha
88. Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar Art Rajasthan
89. Kattungal Subramaniam Manilal Science and Engineering Kerala
90. Munna Master Art Rajasthan
91. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra Literature and Education HP
92. Binapani Mohanty Literature and Education Odisha
93. Arunoday Mondal Medicine West Bengal
94. Prithwindra Mukherjee Literature and Education France
95. Sathyanarayan Mundayoor Social Work Arunachal
96. Manilal Nag Art West Bengal
97. N Chandrasekharan Nair Literature and Education Kerala
98. Tetsu Nakamura (Posthumous) Social Work Afghanistan
99. Shiv Datt Nirmohi Literature and Education JK
100. Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau Lit & Edu-Journalism Mizoram
101. Moozhikkal Pankajakshi Art Kerala
102. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik Literature and Education USA
103. Jogendra Nath Phukan Literature and Education Assam
104. Rahibai Soma Popere Others-Agriculture Maharashtra
105. Yogesh Praveen Literature and Education UP
106. Jitu Rai Sports UP
107. Tarundeep Rai Sports Sikkim
108. S. Ramakrishnan Social Work Tamil Nadu
109. Rani Rampal Sports Haryana
110. Kangana Ranaut Art Maharashtra
111. Dalavai Chalapathi Rao Art Andhra Pradesh
112. Shahbuddin Rathod Literature and Education Gujarat
113. Kalyan Singh Rawat Social Work Uttarakhand
114. Chintala Venkat Reddy Others-Agriculture Telangana
115. Shanti Roy Medicine Bihar
116. Radhammohan & Sabarmatee (Duo)* Others-Agriculture Odisha
117. Batakrushna Sahoo Animal Husbandry Odisha
118. Trinity Saioo Others-Agriculture Meghalaya
119. Adnan Sami Art Maharashtra
120. Vijay Sankeshwar Trade and Industry Karnataka
121. Kushal Konwar Sarma Medicine Assam
122. Sayed Mehboob Shah Qadri alias Sayedbhai Social Work Maharashtra
123. Mohammed Sharif Social Work Uttar Pradesh
124. Shyam Sunder Sharma Art Bihar
125. Gurdip Singh Medicine Gujarat
126. Ramjee Singh Social Work Bihar
127. Vashishtha Narayan Singh (Posthumous) Science and Engineering Bihar
128. Daya Prakash Sinha Art Uttar Pradesh
129. Sandra Desa Souza Medicine Maharashtra
130. Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam Literature and Education Telangana
131. KS Mahaboob & SM Subani (Duo) Art Tamil Nadu
132. Javed Ahmad Tak Social Work JK
133. Pradeep Thalappil Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu
134. Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi Literature and Education Arunachal
135. Robert Thurman Literature and Education USA
136. Agus Indra Udayana Social Work Indonesia
137. Harish Chandra Verma Science and Engineering UP
138. Shri Sundaram Verma Social Work Rajasthan
139. Romesh Tekchand Wadhwani Trade and Industry USA
140. Suresh Wadkar Art Maharashtra
141. Prem Watsa Trade and Industry Canada
