Here’s how you can be part of Padma Awards 2020 ceremony

The Indian government is offering “once in a lifetime” opportunity to attend the annual Padma Awards ceremony – one of the highest civilian awards in the country – to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, by participating in a quiz competition.

The competition will enable its winner(s) to attend the Padma Awards ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 20.

“Through this quiz based primarily on the lives of India’s heroes, MyGov makes an honest attempt at giving them their due recognition. At the same time, the selected participants of the quiz get a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend the Padma Awards 2020 Ceremony to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan,” the description of the quiz competition reads.

“The Padma Awards 2020 emphasizes on acknowledging the tireless efforts of those who have been rendering services to their communities and the society at large,” it adds.

The quiz has 10 questions that are to be answered in 90 seconds. The questions are primarily based on the lives of the Padma Awardees 2020.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about the quiz and urged citizens to participate. “Every year, several grassroots level achievers are honoured with Padma Awards. Their life journeys inspire many. Here is a unique quiz competition, the Padma Quiz which gives you an opportunity to witness the Padma Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” he tweeted.

This year, President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of 141 Padma awards. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri awards.

Some of the notable personalities to be conferred with the prestigious award include George Fernandes (Posthumous), Mary Kom, Sushma Swaraj (Posthumous), PV Sindhu, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, George Fernandes (Posthumous) amongst others.

