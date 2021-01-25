Japan’s Shinzo Abe gets Padma Vibhushan for Public Affairs, S P Balasubramaniam for Arts

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, were announced for the year 2021 on January 25. These awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering etc.

The Padma Vibhushan awardees this year include Japan’s Shinzo Abe for Public Affairs and late S P Balasubramaniam for Arts.

Here’s the full list of awardees:

2021 Awardees List: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri by The Indian Express