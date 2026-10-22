Packaging jobs, marriage that broke down: Lives of 2 women arrested in Tiger Shroff case

One moved to Sonipat for a packaging job after relatives told her about the work. The other left her husband and returned to her parents’ home before moving away to seek employment.
Now, Babita, 22, and Radha, 23, have been arrested in a weapon supply module linked to the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai.
In their villages in Uttar Pradesh, the news has left residents wondering how two young women could have allegedly become associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
“Since morning, Babita has been the only topic of discussion in the village. We are astonished that someone so young could become involved with people accused of criminal activities. She had left home simply to find work in Sonipat,” said Atul Rai, the village head of Kothiyar, around 25 km from Azamgarh district headquarters.
Rai said a police team visited the village on Wednesday morning and recorded statements of Babita’s family members, including her father, Ram Jatan, a farmer. Babita had no known criminal record before her name surfaced in the case, he added.
According to villagers, Babita moved to Sonipat two years ago after relatives already working there told her that packaging jobs offered a decent monthly income.
The youngest of three sisters, she last visited Kothiyar in June to attend a wedding. Both her elder sisters are married, while her two brothers work in other states.
On Tuesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell’s Northern Range had arrested Radha and Babita, along with Kunal, 21, and Sumit, 19, in connection with the case.
The gun’s route: from Amritsar to Juhu
According to police, Radha came in touch with Kunal, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, two months ago, who “persuaded” her to go to Mumbai with the weapon.
Police said the two women had taken a train to Mumbai last week, allegedly carrying a bag containing a pistol to be handed over to a “boy”. Police suspect this gun, which was allegedly handed over on Saturday, was used in the firing on Sunday evening.
In Nahwaiya, meanwhile, Radha’s arrest has provoked similar disbelief.
Former village head Naresh Chandra Mishra said Radha married local resident Sunil Kumar in 2016, and the couple have a son. Following a family dispute, she left her husband and returned to her parents’ home in the village. Her father, Prakash, works locally, Mishra said.
Radha eventually left the village in search of employment. Residents were told that she had moved to Delhi, where she was working in a private job. She has three brothers and a sister.
“Her family maintained that she has been falsely implicated in the case,” Mishra said.
Radha last visited Nahwaiya in April to attend a family function. Police said she has no criminal background.