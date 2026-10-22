Packaging jobs, marriage that broke down: Lives of 2 women arrested in Tiger Shroff case

In their villages, news of their arrest has left residents wondering how they became 'associated' with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Written by: Manish Sahu
4 min readLucknowUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 07:35 AM IST
(Left) Radha and Babita, aged 21, and two men, Kunal, 21, and Sumit, were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell’s Northern Range (NDR) on Tuesday. (Express photo)(Left) Radha and Babita, aged 21, and two men, Kunal, 21, and Sumit, were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell’s Northern Range (NDR) on Tuesday. (Express photo)
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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

One moved to Sonipat for a packaging job after relatives told her about the work. The other left her husband and returned to her parents’ home before moving away to seek employment.

Now, Babita, 22, and Radha, 23, have been arrested in a weapon supply module linked to the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai.

In their villages in Uttar Pradesh, the news has left residents wondering how two young women could have allegedly become associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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“Since morning, Babita has been the only topic of discussion in the village. We are astonished that someone so young could become involved with people accused of criminal activities. She had left home simply to find work in Sonipat,” said Atul Rai, the village head of Kothiyar, around 25 km from Azamgarh district headquarters.

Read | Tiger Shroff shooter joined ‘Lawrence Bishnoi gang’ a year ago. Then came the job to attack an actor

Rai said a police team visited the village on Wednesday morning and recorded statements of Babita’s family members, including her father, Ram Jatan, a farmer. Babita had no known criminal record before her name surfaced in the case, he added.

Tiger Shroff shooting: Probe traces link of bike rider to gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi An accused at Railway Colony Police Station in Kota, Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

According to villagers, Babita moved to Sonipat two years ago after relatives already working there told her that packaging jobs offered a decent monthly income.

The youngest of three sisters, she last visited Kothiyar in June to attend a wedding. Both her elder sisters are married, while her two brothers work in other states.

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Read | The story of Radha and Babita, and the pistol used to shoot at Tiger Shroff

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell’s Northern Range had arrested Radha and Babita, along with Kunal, 21, and Sumit, 19, in connection with the case.

 
Tiger Shroff attack

The gun’s route: from Amritsar to Juhu

How police say a pistol travelled through Sonipat and Delhi to Mumbai, carried by two women, before the firing at the actor’s car. Tap through the steps.
PUNJAB
HARYANA
DELHI
RAJASTHAN
GUJARAT
MAHARASHTRA
MADHYA PRADESH
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Anil PanditUS-based
 Amritsar
 SonipatKharkhoda
 New DelhiRailway Station
 KotaShooters arrested Oct 19
 Dadar, MumbaiHotel
 Juhu
 
 Kunal and the gun The women’s journey Handover and shooting Return
Step 1 of 6Before Oct 15
The gun: Amritsar to Sonipat
On the directions of US-based gangster Anil Pandit, Kunal, a Bishnoi gang associate, allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar. He communicated with Pandit through an encrypted app, police said.
 
Step 2 of 6From August
The recruits: Sonipat
Kunal, who was in a relationship with Radha, allegedly persuaded her to take the weapon to Mumbai and hand it to a ‘boy’, promising Rs 12,000. She brought in her friend Babita, who was promised the same; part was paid.
Step 3 of 6Oct 15
The journey: New Delhi to Mumbai
Kunal allegedly took the two women to New Delhi Railway Station. The pistol was in Radha’s bag. He stayed in touch during the journey, relaying Pandit’s instructions.
Step 4 of 6Oct 17
The handover: Dadar, Mumbai
The women reached Dadar and checked into a hotel. Around 11 am, a minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near the hotel.
Step 5 of 6Oct 18
The shooting: Juhu
Around 7 pm, shots were fired at Tiger Shroff’s car. The same day, the women left for Delhi on the Dadar–Haridwar Express.
Step 6 of 6Oct 20
The arrests: New Delhi and Sonipat
The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Radha and Babita at New Delhi Railway Station, and Kunal and Sumit in Sonipat. The three alleged shooters had been arrested in Kota the day before.
Schematic map, not to scale. All accounts are as alleged by Delhi Police; the accused have not been tried.
Source: Delhi Police Special Cell (Northern Range), as reported by The Indian Express
Express InfoGenIE
 

According to police, Radha came in touch with Kunal, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, two months ago, who “persuaded” her to go to Mumbai with the weapon.

After Tiger Shroff firing, Mumbai Police step up security at Salman, Aamir, Rohit Shetty homes Tiger Shroff Firing: A view of Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy, is seen where security has been heightened after three assailants fired at Tiger Shroff yesterday, at Bandra West in Mumbai on 19 October 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Police said the two women had taken a train to Mumbai last week, allegedly carrying a bag containing a pistol to be handed over to a “boy”. Police suspect this gun, which was allegedly handed over on Saturday, was used in the firing on Sunday evening.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff attackers were lured with ‘good money’, ‘promise of life abroad’

In Nahwaiya, meanwhile, Radha’s arrest has provoked similar disbelief.

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Former village head Naresh Chandra Mishra said Radha married local resident Sunil Kumar in 2016, and the couple have a son. Following a family dispute, she left her husband and returned to her parents’ home in the village. Her father, Prakash, works locally, Mishra said.

Read | Tiger Shroff attack: Who was guiding the shooters before and after firing? Cops trace calls

Radha eventually left the village in search of employment. Residents were told that she had moved to Delhi, where she was working in a private job. She has three brothers and a sister.

“Her family maintained that she has been falsely implicated in the case,” Mishra said.

Radha last visited Nahwaiya in April to attend a family function. Police said she has no criminal background.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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