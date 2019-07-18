Pachora ready for Aaditya Thackeray’s maiden rally in Jalgaon

In Pachora in Jalgaon district, from where Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray is set to commence his statewide ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ (tour to seek public blessings) on Thursday, the stage is set. In the evening, there was a short spell of rains in Pachora. Shiv Sena workers have erected a water-proof stage for the young leader on his maiden rally in Jalgaon, ahead of assembly polls in the state.

Advertising

On Wednesday evening, local Shiv Sainiks scampered to make the preparations for the rally in Krishnaji Maidan. “We were informed about it on Monday afternoon,” said a Sena functionary, adding that approximately 25,000 people are expected to gather at the venue on Thursday for the rally.

“This is Aaditya’s first rally in Jalgaon. A large number of youngsters and farmers will be present tomorrow to listen to his vision,” said Kishor Patil, local Shiv Sena legislator, adding that they are hoping that it won’t rain on Thursday.

“Though the rally is in an open ground, we have asked the workers to be ready for rains,” Patil added.

Advertising

Sources in the Sena said that Prashant Kishor, Janata Dal (U) vice president and election strategist, has suggested the statewide tour of Aaditya on the lines of tours undertaken by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy across the state to build his party. Kishor’s team of 12 people, who have been camping in Pachora since Tuesday, was seen involved in the management of the tour.

“The waterproof stage is being erected keeping in mind the possibility of rains. We plan to showcase the local crops such as cotton and banana on the stage of the rally to connect with farmers,” said another functionary.

The functionary further said that there have been clear instructions for not using plastic material at all since Aaditya was instrumental in getting the plastic ban implemented across the state.

The tour, commencing from Pachora, will cover four districts — Jalgaon, Dhule, Nashik and Ahmednagar — in five days till July 22 in the first phase. Aaditya is likely to travel 4,000 km across the state. Sena functionaries said a chariot for the tour would be brought to Pachora from Mumbai that would be used by Aaditya.