PAC to visit Leh, meet soldiers

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Amid the standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, members of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) headed by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will go to Leh later this month and undertake a field visit to a forward area.

Chowdhury had earlier this month written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking permission for the committee to visit Ladakh to meet soldiers deployed there and understand first-hand their working conditions, given the fact that a CAG report — which the PAC is perusing now — had said that troops stationed in high-altitude areas like Siachen and Ladakh faced acute shortage of high-altitude clothing and equipment including snow goggles because of delay in procurement.

Birla has given permission and the committee will be in Ladakh on October 28 and 29. Sources said the MPs will have informal discussions with representatives of the Defence Ministry and the Northern Army Command in Leh on October 28 on “provisioning, procurement and issue of high altitude clothing, equipment, ration and housing”. It will also visit the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research of the DRDO in Leh.

