PAC chief seeks Speaker nod to probe Karnataka purchases in Covid fight

Earlier, ahead of the PAC’s plans to carry out inspections at public quarantine centres and designated Covid-19 hospitals, the office of the Speaker had written to legislative committees. (File Photo) Earlier, ahead of the PAC’s plans to carry out inspections at public quarantine centres and designated Covid-19 hospitals, the office of the Speaker had written to legislative committees. (File Photo)

The head of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Karnataka legislature and Congress MLA, H K Patil, has written to the Assembly Speaker, seeking a clearance to investigate government purchases in the Covid-19 fight.

Patil’s letter comes against the backdrop of the office of Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kaggeri asking legislative committees not to conduct inspections or visits involving public interactions in view of the Covid-19 spread.

In the letter dated May 28, Patil has stated that the PAC was prevented from beginning inquiries into complaints of discrepancies in the purchase of PPE kits, sanitisers and ventilators by a letter from the office of the Speaker. “The committee is empowered by section 264 (1) of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the legislative assembly to examine issues and this should not be obstructed,” the PAC chairman has said.

Earlier, ahead of the PAC’s plans to carry out inspections at public quarantine centres and designated Covid-19 hospitals, the office of the Speaker had written to legislative committees. “The committees of the legislative council and assembly are likely to meet officials and members of the public … it is necessary to maintain social distancing… they should not conduct any visits and inspections until further orders.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.