Paatil cancels election tour of Kutch, goes to Delhi

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Friday cancelled his election tour of Abdasa in Kutch and went to New Delhi for “party-related work”. Paatil said that the Abdasa tour was rescheduled for Saturday.

Paatil’s Delhi tour sparked speculations about the reasons for the sudden development. Sources said that Paatil might have gone to meet the party high command to finalise the organizational structure of the party in Gujarat. Paatil has been appointed Gujarat BJP president in July. But, he is yet to announce the new organization in the state.

Speaking to The Indian Express about his Delhi tour, Paatil said that it was related to party and the reasons were not to be discussed in public. He added that his Abdasa tour has been rescheduled to Saturday.

Notably, the Prime Minister is also going to virtually inaugurate three projects in Gujarat on Saturday. These include Kisan Suryoday Yojana which will give day-time electricity to farmers for agriculture, Girnar Ropeway project in Junagadh and revamped building of UN Mehta Heart Research Institute in Ahmedabad.

