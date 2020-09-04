Paatil begins 3-day tour of North Gujarat

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil.

Newly-appointed Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Thursday began his three-day long organizational tour of North Gujarat by seeking blessings of Goddess Ambaji in Banaskantha district. The Ambaji Temple was reopened Thursday after the Covid-19 lockdown. And during Paatil’s visit, social distancing norms were seen to be flouted by party workers.

Paatil, who was also accompanied by senior state party leaders like Gordhan Zadafia, K C Patel, Parbat Patel, Shankar Chaudhary, Haribhai Chaudhary. At Ambaji, a party release said, Paatil was given a grand welcome by party workers by playing drums and bursting fire crackers.

From Ambaji, Paatil went to Palanpur in a car rally.

Later, he held organizational meeting in Deesa and Patan towns of North Gujarat. Addressing the party workers during the tour, Paatil called upon party workers to work hard for the party’s historic win in the upcoming general elections of Gujarat Assembly where he has set the target of winning all 182 seats.

