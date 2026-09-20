Paan’s dark supply chain: How Rs 120-crore khair smuggling network spread its tentacles

Eight shell companies, 10-plus mule accounts, fake forest transit passes and five smuggling routes across six states, Mahasamund police in Chhattisgarh unravel an alleged two-year operation; over 14 arrested, Rs 81 lakh cash seized

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
3 min readRaipurSep 20, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Chhattisgarh khair wood network, Chhattisgarh smuggling operation, Chhattisgarh khair wood smuggling operation, Chhattisgarh wood network, khair wood network, Chhattisgarh Police, Indian express news, current affairsThe sheer logistics of the operation — six states, five routes, eight shell companies and a two-year run — raise questions about how it evaded detection for so long. GST discrepancies eventually helped investigators connect the pieces. (File photo)
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Katha — the catechu extract made from the heartwood of the Khair tree — is commonly used in paan and is a staple of paan shops across India. But in the forests of Western Odisha, the khair tree has become the raw material for an alleged Rs 120 crore interstate smuggling network that the Chhattisgarh Police say they have spent three months unravelling.

The operation allegedly came to light on June 17, when Mahasamund district police intercepted a truck arriving from Odisha carrying 23,350 kg of khair wood bound for katha-making companies in Himachal Pradesh. When officers checked the paperwork, they found that the National Transit Pass System (NTPS) clearance certificate purportedly issued by the Forest Department, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, had been forged — a document normally used to certify the legal movement of forest produce through checkpoints. Officers seized the truck, and a much larger investigation followed.=

“So far, through multiple raids across Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Odisha, Himachal and Madhya Pradesh, we have seized over 50 tons of Khair wood in the last two months. We have arrested 12 people in the case so far,” said Prabhat Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Mahasamund district.

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Also Read | Probe into khair wood smuggling racket: ED attaches 14 properties worth Rs 11.3 cr linked to suspects

A case was registered against the accused on July 9 for organised crime, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy under Sections 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 61(2), 3(5) and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 41(2)(b)(d) and 52(1) of the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

The investigation has laid bare a complex network. At its alleged centre is Manish Agarwal of Sarsiwa, Chhattisgarh, from whose premises police seized Rs 81 lakh in cash on September 7. Agarwal has since obtained anticipatory bail from the High Court in the case, pleading before the court that he is described in the case as a middleman — there is no material to show his involvement in the NOC forgery and there is no allegation that he deceived anyone.

Incidentally, Agarwal — named in multiple FIRs and forest offence reports — was arrested this month by Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh police. He is currently in judicial custody in a separate Khair wood smuggling case from last year.

Also Read | In hot pursuit of smugglers, Gujarat forest officer killed in vehicle pile-up

Linked to Agarwal and at least three other businessmen connected to katha companies in Himachal Pradesh are eight shell firms allegedly used to generate fake invoices collectively worth Rs 120 crore over a period of two years. More than 10 mule accounts were allegedly used to move and launder the proceeds. Efforts are being made to trace the money, the police said.

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The wood was sourced by cutting trees in Balangir and Bargarh districts of western Odisha, along with several other Odisha districts and parts of the Raigarh-Jashpur belt in Chhattisgarh, passing through Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh or Jharkhand before reaching Himachal Pradesh via Haryana. At each checkpoint, forged NTPS documents were presented.

The sheer logistics of the operation — six states, five routes, eight shell companies and a two-year run — raise questions about how it evaded detection for so long. GST discrepancies eventually helped investigators connect the pieces.

 

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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