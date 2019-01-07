P Vijayan welcomes reservation for general category poor

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday welcomed the Union cabinet decision on 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically backward sections in the general category.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the decision was welcome, but taken as the Lok Sabha polls were due soon. “The central government has taken the decision keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections”, he said.

“The CPI(M) has earlier itself wanted reservation for the economically weaker people among higher castes. It has been done in the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages various shrines, including the Sabarimala temple,” he said.

However, the Centre should not bring in changes in the present reservation policy, he added.

The Union Cabinet Monday approved 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically backward sections in the general category.

A top government functionary at Delhi said a constitutional amendment bill will be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the last day of the winter session.

The proposed reservation would be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation enjoyed by Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes, taking the total reservation to 60 per cent.

The section doesn’t get reservation as of now.