PV Sindhu, Gopichand are star guests at Express Adda today

INDIA’S MOST successful woman athlete at the Olympics, having won a silver at Rio 2016, P V Sindhu has ensured that women’s singles becomes the marquee match at every finals in international badminton. Part of the last two World Championship finals, the Olympic final against Carolina Marin, the 2017 Super Series Finals decider and the 2018 Asian Games title clash, the shuttler has taken Indians along on a dizzy ride over the last two years.

Guiding her at every step and figuring out plans to take on the world’s best shuttlers, dubbed the golden generation of women’s singles, is coach Pullela Gopichand, India’s second All England champ after Prakash Padukone.

Sindhu took her early bold steps when she won the first two of her World Championship medals, bronze in 2013 and 2014, even as Saina Nehwal raised the level at which Indian shuttlers operated on the global scene. As a result, Sindhu was part of the group challenging China’s dominance in women’s singles, with the country often taking two of the three medals available at the Olympics.

Sindhu followed the Olympic silver with two sensational World Championship finals, including the 2017 Glasgow epic against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara, dubbed the greatest women’s singles final.

Putting in hours in the backroom shaping Sindhu’s game is Gopichand, who has made the pursuit of an Olympic gold a lifelong mission, ever since he was denied a good shy at it owing to a spate of injuries.

