Day after his death, test results show former Union minister had Covid-19

P Namgyal was a three-time Congress MP from Ladakh. P Namgyal was a three-time Congress MP from Ladakh.

A day after his death, test results of P Namgyal, former Union minister and three-time Congress MP from Ladakh, revealed he had contracted Covid-19. The Ladakh UT administration has set up two separate committees to look into the flouting of Covid-19 norms in the case.

One of the committees will enquire into the lapse in protocol in the handling of a coronavirus suspect and alleged irregularities in the handling of Namgyal’s body. It has members in Sonam Chosjor, Assistant Commissioner, Development, Leh; Tsewang Gyaltson, Chief Planning Officer in Deputy Commissioner’s Office Leh; and Dr Manzoor-ul-Haq, Depty CMO Leh.

Namgyal, 83, had returned from Delhi recently and was under home quarantine. After developing some complications at home on Monday morning, he was rushed to hospital at Leh, where he breathed his last. His was the first Covid-related death in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Senior Congress leaders in Ladakh and some officers in the UT administration, among a large number of people, had visited Namgyal’s home to pay condolences.

Claiming that the protocol for handling Covid-19 pandemic was not adhered to, District Magistrate Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya said enquiry committees have been set up.

He said the Namgyal’s house and its adjoining area has been put under containment, while all those who came in contact with his family members are being traced.

The crew and passengers of the flight in which Namgyal travelled on May 28 have been asked to quarantine themselves, the DM said, adding that the samples of those people are being collected.

