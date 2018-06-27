Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
P Chidambaram’s kin abducted, murdered, three held: Coimbatore police

Shivamurthy is the son-in-law of Chidambaram's sister- in-law, the police said, adding they were looking into the reason for the murder.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 27, 2018 4:32:05 pm
The trio said they abducted Shivamurthy from Tirupur before taking him to Mettupalayam near Coimbatore on Monday.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s relative, a knitwear exporter, was reportedly abducted and murdered by a three-member gang on Monday night. The victim, 47-year-old Shivamurthy, is the son-in-law of Chidambaram, the police said

C Shivamurthy’s family lodged a missing person complaint on June 25 in neighbouring police station Tirupur after he failed to return from office. Around midnight, the police traced Shivamurthy’s car to an area near Vellore through the GPRS fitted in the vehicle.

On receiving an alert from its counterparts, a police patrol van on the national highway found the car at Vengili. The three men were arrested on Tuesday night from a town near Vellore, the police said.

The trio said they abducted Shivamurthy from Tirupur before taking him to Mettupalayam near Coimbatore on Monday. The accused killed him and dumped his body in a lake near Hosur, told PTI.

The accused were identified as Gouthaman, Vimal and Manibharathi of Coimbatore. Based on their confession, one of the accused was arrested at Karamadai, about 35 km from Coimbatore on Wednesday morning.

Police said they were looking into the reason for the murder.

