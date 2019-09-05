INX Media case: Chidambaram to be kept in separate cell at Tihar jail

In a major setback to P Chidambaram, a Delhi court on Friday sent the former Union minister to judicial custody in Tihar jail for 14 days in the INX Media money laundering case. The Congress leader was produced before the court after his two-day CBI custody ended today.

Considering that he has Z security, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar directed that the Congress leader be kept in a separate cell at Tihar jail. He also allowed Chidambaram to carry his medicines to jail.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that there will be adequate security for the 73-year-old in jail.

With regard to Chidambaram’s plea seeking to surrender in the money laundering case, the court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had refused to grant Chidambaram pre-arrest bail in the case. The top court dismissed Chidambaram’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court verdict denying him anticipatory bail in the case, saying economic offence has to be dealt with differently as it affects economy of the country.