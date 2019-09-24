Chidambaram ‘pleasantly surprised’ on receiving PM’s birthday wishes, then takes a dig at him

Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is presently under judicial custody in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, Tuesday said he was “pleasantly surprised” to receive greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, which is being managed by his family in his absence, the former finance minister said, “Dear Mr. Prime Minister Modi, Pleasantly surprised to receive your greetings on my birthday (sent to my village address and forwarded to me).”

Chidambaram also took the opportunity to take potshots at the Prime Minister. “As you have wished, I want to continue to serve the people. Unfortunately, your investigating agencies have prevented me from doing so. Once the present harassment ends, I shall be back among the people that both you and I are committed to serve,” Chidambaram added.

Chidambaram, who is presently lodged in Tihar jail, turned 74 on September 16.

I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following:

Dear Mr. Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi @PMOIndia,

Chidambaram is being probed by CBI and ED in cases of corruption and money laundering in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted to INX Media during his tenure as finance minister in 2007.

On Monday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh had visited Tihar Jail to meet Chidambaram. Chidambaram’s son Karti also met his father at the Tihar Jail.

After the meeting, Chidambaram expressed his gratitude towards both the leaders. Through his Twitter handle, which is being handled by his family on his behalf, Chidambaram said, “I am honoured that Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh called on me today. As long as the Congress party is strong and brave, I will also be strong and brave.”

Last week, a Delhi court had dismissed Chidambaram’s offer to surrender after the ED informed the court that his arrest was necessary and it will accept the surrender at the appropriate time. The ED had told the court that Chidambaram was not in a position to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses as he was in judicial custody.