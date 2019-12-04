‘Truth finally prevails’: Congress welcomes SC decision to grant bail to P Chidambaram

The Congress has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to the former finance minister and senior party leader P Chidambaram in the INX-Media money laundering case. “Truth finally prevails,” tweeted Congress just after the apex court granted bail to Chidambaram who has been in Tihar jail for last 105 days.

Advertising

Reacting to the development, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the bail should have been granted much earlier. “But justice delayed is justice denied. This should have been granted much earlier. Nothing is different from three months ago,” Tharoor tweeted.

But justice delayed is justice denied. This should have been granted much earlier. Nothing is different from three months ago. https://t.co/YLSdhgG6lG — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 4, 2019

Expressing relief over his father getting bail, Chidambaram’s son Karti tweeted: “Phew. At last after 106 days :)”

Phew. At last after 106 days :) — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 4, 2019

Celebrating Chidambaram’s bail, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said, “The truth has finally prevailed. After 106 days in jail, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has been granted bail by the Supreme Court. The Apex court came down heavily on Delhi Hight Court for rejecting the bail, criticized and quashed the HC order.”

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, however, took a dig at Chidambaram saying he has joined the “Out On Bail Club”, and that the Congress celebrating it was a “classic case” of the party celebrating corruption.

“Classic case of @INCIndia ‘Celebrating Corruption’!! So finally Chidambaram too joins the long list of “OOBC(Out On Bail Club)” in the Congress ..He joins the coveted Club,some members of which are:1)Sonia Gandhi 2)Rahul Gandhi 3)Robert Vadra 4)Motilal Vohra 5)Bhupinder Hooda 6)Sashi Tharoor Etc Etc,” Patra tweeted.

So finally Chidambaram too joins the long list of “OOBC(Out On Bail Club)” in the Congress ..He joins the coveted Club,some members of which are:

1)Sonia Gandhi

2)Rahul Gandhi

3)Robert Vadra

4)Motilal Vohra

5)Bhupinder Hooda

6)Sashi Tharoor

Etc Etc https://t.co/VPVxcqzv4H — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 4, 2019

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted bail to the 74-year-old Chidambaram, who has been in custody for 105 days since August 21 when he was arrested by the CBI in the INX-Media corruption case. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on October 16 in the money-laundering case.

The bench also directed Chidambaram to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties of the like amount. The court also stated that Chidambaram should not give press interviews in connection with the case, tamper with evidence or try to influence witnesses.