Chidambaram rejects BJP charge against Rahul Gandhi: Laughable, absurd

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday rejected the BJP’s charge that ‘jehadis’ and Maoists have earned party president Rahul Gandhi’s sympathy, and said that the Congress was stoutly opposed to the two groups.

Through messages on his Twitter handle, the former Union home minister said that the allegation that jehadists and Maoists have earned the sympathy of Rahul was “laughable and absurd”. He said that in UPA rule, the government fought the jehadists in Jammu and Kashmir and brought down the level of violence substantially.

“Who can forget that Congress practically lost its entire leadership in Chhattisgarh to Maoist violence?” Chidambaram said on Twitter.

His remark was apparently in response to an article written by Union minister Arun Jaitley that was posted on the BJP website.

“Even though the Congress Party historically and ideologically would have been opposed to these groups, they have earned a sympathy in Rahul Gandhi’s heart. He had no qualms about joining those who raised subversive slogans at JNU and Hyderabad…” Jaitley had written.

