Why buy 36 Rafale jets when Air Force wanted 126: Chidambaram

Taking on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government for “compromising national security”, former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Friday asked why did the government buy only 36 Rafale fighter jets when the Air Force had requested for 126.

Advertising

Chidambaram’s comments come in the wake of fresh revelations in a media report on Rafale deal where it has been claimed that PM Modi’s decision to buy 36 aircraft instead of 126 pushed the price of each jet up by 41.42 per cent with the government ending up paying Rs 186 crore more per plane.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader also took to Twitter to question the government and its motive to buy fewer fighter jets.

In the light of new facts and revelations in THE HINDU, the question gains greater urgency: why did the government buy only 36 Rafale aircraft instead of 126 aircraft required by the Air Force? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 18, 2019

The tweet read: “In the light of new facts and revelations in THE HINDU, the question gains greater urgency: why did the government buy only 36 Rafale aircraft instead of 126 aircraft required by the Air Force?,” Chidambaram asked.

“The Government has compromised national security by denying the Air Force of 126 aircraft that it desperately needs,” he said.

In a press conference, Chidambaram reiterated his party’s stand demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the deal alleging a scam by the Modi government.