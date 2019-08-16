Respect wealth creators… hope FM, tax officials heard PM’s exhortation loud and clear: Chidambaram on Modi’s I-Day speech

Former finance minister P Chidambaram Friday said everyone should welcome three announcements Prime Minister Narendra Modi made on Independence Day. Chidambaram tweeted three key takeaways from Modi’s I-Day speech — considering keeping a small family to be a “patriotic duty”, respecting wealth creators and shunning single-use plastic.

Chidambaram said the current finance minister and tax officials must have noticed that out of the three, the second one was “loud and clear”, while the first and the third should become a people’s movement. “Of the three exhortations, I hope the FM and her legion of tax officials and investigators heard the PM’s second exhortation loud and clear. The first and third exhortations must become people’s movements. There are hundreds of dedicated voluntary organisations that are willing to lead the movements at local levels.” he said in a series of tweets.

Of the three exhortations, I hope the FM and her legion of tax officials and investigators heard the PM’s second exhortation loud and clear — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 16, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday asserted that wealth creators should not be eyed with suspicion and that wealth creation was essential for money to be distributed in the economy. “Wealth creation is a great national service. Let us never see wealth creators with suspicion. Only when wealth is created, wealth will be distributed. Wealth creation is absolutely essential. Those who create wealth are India’s wealth and we respect them,” Modi said in his address to the nation on the 73rd Independence Day.

Modi had also urged citizens to eliminate the use of single-use plastic and suggested that shopkeepers provide eco-friendly bags to customers. “During my 2014 speech, I spoke about cleanliness. It became a movement in the country and the common man took it up with gusto. Today, I have another request. By October 2, on the birth anniversary of dear Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), I want to urge citizens to give up single-use plastic. Shopkeepers should sell jute and cloth bags. Customers should adopt ways to reduce plastic usage. We must also put technologies in use to abolish plastic usage,” the Prime Minister said.

He also expressed concerns over the country’s population explosion and the challenges it poses for future generations. He suggested that families should be smaller, claiming if people are not educated and healthy, then neither their homes nor the country can be happy.

Modi also stressed that if there is no proposed solution to this then the upcoming generation could be in further distress. The PM claimed that the country was entering a new phase and it did not need to hide its problems but face the challenges head-on. He also asserted the need for central and state governments to take action and launch measures to deal with the issue.