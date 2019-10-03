INX Media case: P Chidambaram to remain in Tihar jail till October 17

Former Union minister P Chidambaram will continue to remain in Tihar jail till October 17 as a Delhi court on Thursday extended his judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case, PTI reported.

Advertising

The senior Congress leader was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kumar after the expiry of his judicial custody today. The CBI had sought an extension of his remand.

During the hearing, Chidambaram sought permission for home-cooked food, citing medical ailments, at Tihar.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as the finance minister.

Chidambaram, who was Union home minister and also finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence.