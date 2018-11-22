Parliamentary democracy standing on its head: Chidambaram on J&K Assembly dissolution

Strongly criticising Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik for dissolving the state Assembly last night, former finance minister P Chidambaram Thursday said it was the Gujarat model of democracy that appealed to the Governor over the Westminster model. Chidambaram also said that parliamentary democracy is standing on its head.

Advertising

“As long as no one staked a claim to form government, J&K Governor was happy to keep Assembly under suspension. The moment someone staked a claim, he dissolved the Assembly! Parliamentary democracy standing on its head,” Chidambaram tweeted.

Malik dissolved the state Assembly shortly after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti staked claim to form a government with the support of the National Conference and Congress Wednesday night. Mufti cited a collective strength of 56 MLAs in the 87-member House.

Chidambaram further said the Gujarat model of democracy appealed to the J&K Governor.

Advertising

“The Westminster model of democracy is outdated. Like in all other matters, it is the Gujarat model that has appealed to the J&K Governor,” wrote Chidambaram on Twitter.

The Westminster model of democracy is a parliamentary system of government developed in the United Kingdom and is followed by India.

Earlier in the day, Wednesday, Mufti and former minister Altaf Bukhari announced the alliance of PDP, National Conference (NC) and Congress after meeting Omar Abdullah.