INX Media case: Chidambaram seeks bail in SC, says CBI wants to keep him in jail to humiliate him

The lawyers also questioned the findings of the Delhi High Court, which had rejected Chidambaram's bail plea on September 30, based on three aspects — flight risk, tampering with evidence and influencing of witnesses.

There were no allegations about Chidambaram or his family members trying to approach or influence any witness in the case. argued his lawyers.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram Tuesday sought bail from the Supreme Court in the INX Media case and claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) wants to keep him behind the bars just to humiliate him.

Denying any possibility of him trying to influence the witnesses in the case, senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Chidambaram, told the SC bench that there were no allegations about the Congress leader or his family members trying to approach or influence any witness in the case. They also denied any allegation of financial loss or siphoning of funds in the corruption case.

The court would hear the arguments of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing CBI on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, P Chidambaram has been produced before a Delhi court, which is expected to pass order shortly on Enforcement Directorate’s plea to arrest and question him in the same case. The court had reserved its order on the plea on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

