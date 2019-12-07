‘Happy to breathe air of freedom…but same being denied to Kashmir people’: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in New Delhi. (AP) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in New Delhi. (AP)

Dubbing the central government “retrograde”, veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram Saturday said that freedom was being denied to 75 lakh people in the Kashmir valley.

The former Union Minister, who was in Chennai for the first time after being released from prison after 106 days for his alleged involvement in the INX media case, also said that he was very happy to breathe the air of freedom.

“But at the same time, in several parts of the nation, freedom is being snatched away and voices of freedom are being choked…and you should not forget it at all,” he told reporters.

Alleging that freedom is being denied to people in the Kashmir valley, Chidamabaram said, “As we speak now, freedom is denied to 75 lakh people in the Kashmir valley,” adding if freedom of one person was denied, it meant denying it for all the people.

“Freedom cannot be separated, yours is mine and mine is yours and if I do not protect your freedom, you cannot protect mine,” Chidambaram was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

‘Retrograde government’

Attacking the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the senior Congress leader alleged that a “right-wing retrograde (government)” is moving towards “a fascist type of government that usurped freedom,” adding that the people need to be more careful.

Chidambaram also lauded the people of Tamil Nadu saying that they “vehemently opposed” the saffron party and that such a kind of opposition should spread across the country.

