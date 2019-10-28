P Chidambaram admitted to AIIMS

Former Union minister P Chidambaram, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media money laundering case, was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi at 5.30 pm on Monday. The Congress leader was taken to the hospital after he complained of stomach ache and other related issues.

PTI quoted sources saying that Chidambaram complained of illness and pain in the stomach and was taken to the RML Hospital in the morning. However, he was shifted to AIIMS in the evening.

While those close to Chidambaram said “his condition is not good”, ED sources claimed “there was nothing serious”, the news agency reported.

Last week, a Delhi court had directed the agency to take the Congress leader to AIIMS immediately in case of any medical complication. This came after Chidambaram’s counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, submitted that his client’s health was a matter of serious concern and he has been seriously ill due to acute stomach pain, the cause of which, doctors have not been able to diagnose.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to interrogate the senior Congress leader for another seven days, after he was produced before him on expiry of his earlier seven days of remand.

After getting bail in the INX Media corruption case from the Supreme Court, Chidambaram had moved the Delhi High Court for bail in the money-laundering case, saying he was “innocent” and “wrongly implicated”.

The HC on Thursday issued notice to the ED and sought its stand on Chidambaram’s bail application in the money-laundering case within a week. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait fixed the matter for further hearing on November 4.

Referring to the apex court’s bail order, which said that he is not a “flight risk” and a mere averment that he allegedly approached witnesses, without any basis, cannot be a reason to deny regular bail, his bail plea before the HC said that the “instant criminal proceedings are mala fide and borne out of political vendetta, and that the investigating agency is acting at the behest of the Central government, which wants to malign his untainted and unimpeachable reputation”.

He also contended that his health condition is “fragile”.

The ED, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and advocate N K Matta, asked for seven-day custody. Mehta said Chidambaram was asked a total of 65 questions during his custody from October 17 to 23 and the pace of Chidambaram’s answer “substantially and drastically decreased”.