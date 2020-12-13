Ozone therapy shows 77% success in Covid care in first five days: Study

Ozone Forum of India is an initiative of Bisleri Charitable Trust and Lokmanya Medical Research Centre, Chinchwad. (Representational)

A research by doctors from Ozone Forum of India has found ozone therapy successful in 77 per cent of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in the first five days.

“The use of ozone therapy in mild to moderate cases has shown 77 per cent success rate in the first five days,” Dr Mili Shah, vice-president, Ozone Forum of India, said at a press conference.

Counting the benefits of ozone therapy, Dr Shah said, “It improves circulation, metabolism and ensures generalised well-being… Ozone has potent anti-inflammatory, germicidal and anti-oxidant effect on

the body. It can reduce harmful effects of over-stimulation of the immune system and prevent progression of mild to moderate stage patients to severe stage…”

Dr Jignasha Captain, director, Ozone Forum of India, said, “On day 5 of ozone treatment, 77 per cent subjects treated negative in RT-PCR tests with significant reduction in cough and breathlessness…”

Dr Gayatri Ganu, director, clinic research for Lokmanya Hospital, said, “After CTRI and ICMR approval, we provided ozone therapy along with standard care to 60 mild to moderate Covid-19 patients.”

