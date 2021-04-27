Oxygen shortage: After Rewari, five die in Hisar, probe ordered

A day after four Covid-19 patients died gasping for oxygen at a private hospital in Rewari, five more Covid patients died in another private hospital in Hisar that ran out of oxygen in the early hours on Monday.

Agitated family members accused the hospital authorities of not providing timely treatment to their kin, while the hospital blamed the district administration for not giving adequate oxygen supply to the hospital.

Following orders from chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, home minister Anil Vij has marked a magisterial probe into oxygen-related deaths in Rewari, Hisar and Gurgaon.

In the latest incident at Hisar’s Soni hospital, all five patients who lost their lives were on ventilator support. They were identified as Arvind (60), a resident of Mansa, Punjab; Rajeshwar (45), Satender (26) and Raje Ram (67), residents of Hisar and Delhi resident Anil Kumar.

The hospital ran out of oxygen late Sunday night. After about four hours, barely two cylinders could be arranged, but by the time the supply could be restored, these five patients had died.

While angry family members blamed these deaths on the hospital authorities, Dr. Rajat Soni from the institute refuted all such allegations and said all the patients were provided adequate medical treatment.

“Out of the 22 beds, 15 beds were reserved for Covid-19 patients in the hospital. We had seven oxygen cylinders, but the plant that supplies us O2 could not replenish these in time. There was a long queue when our team went to the plant and we could get oxygen only by 0400 hours Monday. We arranged two cylinders from other sources, but by the time our team returned and oxygen was restored, five patients had died,” Dr Soni said.

Meanwhile, CM Manohar Lal Khattar visited Panipat and Hisar on Monday to review the supply of oxygen and progress of work on makeshift hospitals in both districts.

The CM said, “I learnt about the mishap that took place in Soni hospital. The exact cause of death is being ascertained… I have also given instructions for a magisterial probe. Deputy Commissioner has been given instructions so that such an incident does not take place again.”