Oxygen plants not set up: Jalandhar admin issues showcause notices to seven private hospitals

THE JALANDHAR district administration on Wednesday cracked the whip and served the showcause notices to seven private hospitals for not installing Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA)-based oxygen generation plants on their campus, despite orders for the same having been passed.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said that the institutions that had been served notices were Sharanjit Hospital, Kidney Hospital, Sikka Hospital, Oxford Hospital, Ghai Hospital, Neuronova Hospital, and Caremax Hospital.

The notices were served because of their act of non-compliance of the administration’s direction to install PSA-based oxygen plants. He added that during the second peak of the pandemic, these hospitals were among those that had demand for more than 50 oxygen cylinders per day, adding that they were asked to install PSA plants by August 2021.

Thori added that no efforts had thus far been made by these hospitals to set up these plants to tackle their oxygen requirements in view of a third wave of Covid looming. He added that a large number of hospitals have already set up oxygen plants on their premises to be self-reliant.

The Deputy Commissioner categorically mentioned that he will make recommendations to the health department to cancel their licences as Covid care facilities in case they did not adhere to guidelines of the administration.

Further, these hospitals will also be held accountable in case of any casualties during the third wave, if any, due to lack of oxygen as these institutions would be fully responsible to arrange their required stock of oxygen, he added.

He also mentioned that the hospitals having oxygen plants would get priority in the admission of Covid-19 patients in their Covid care facilities.

The district administration had made concerted efforts to arrange oxygen supplies amid the second wave by airlifting oxygen tankers with the help of the Indian airforce. The DC said now hospitals have ample time to install their oxygen plants so that such a situation did not emerge again.

Meanwhile, the DC also lauded the concerted efforts by several private hospitals who had set up their oxygen plants to tackle the third wave of the pandemic effectively. These hospitals include Shriman Super Speciality, NHS, New Ruby, Armaan, Rattan, Joshi, Global, Tagore Capitol Hospital, and PIMS. Further, six more hospitals comprising Sarvodya, Maan Medicity, Innocent Hearts Hospital, Johal, and Military hospital.