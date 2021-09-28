Oxygen plants at 128 hospitals ready, 15 more by October 10: Andhra Pradesh

In an effort to boost oxygen supplies in the state to combat a possible third wave of Covid-19, the Andhra Pradesh government has set up oxygen generation plants at 128 hospitals across the state. Plants at another 15 hospitals will be ready by October 10, officials said.

Also, as a part of its efforts to strengthen the healthcare system, which came under tremendous pressure during the second wave of the pandemic, the government has also approved recruitment to 14,200 posts at primary health centres.

According to officials, hiring will commence from October 15 for specialists, doctors, nurses, and other staff to strengthen government healthcare facilities.

Officials have also requisitioned 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders.

There are 13,749 active Covid-19 cases so far in the state with a positivity rate of 2.12 percent and recovery rate of 98.60 percent. Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K Krishna Srinivas said on Monday that 2,61,56,928 people have been administered vaccines so far – 1,34,96,579 have received a single dose while 1,26,60,349 received both doses.

The government has also decided to conduct a special vaccination drive in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts which are still reporting a high number of cases.

The government aims to give at least one dose of vaccine to 3.5 crore people by November 30 and two doses by February 2022, Srinivas said.